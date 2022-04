Sumner Memorial 11, Washington Academy 6

Sumner’s Caroline Tracey fanned 17 Washington Academy Raiders at East Machias on Wednesday in Sumner’s second win in as many games. Sumner’s offense helped plate 11 runs on 8 hits. Clara Christiensen scored 2 runs on 2 hits and Elsie Carter scored 1 run on her 2 hits.

No full names were given for WA players

