Watching corporate America today is alarming. Watching people like Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos, among others taking advantage of a system that can’t seem to keep up with them. Technology is advancing out of control. Whatever happened to protection guidelines like antitrust and anti-monopoly? Haven’t we learned what happens when businesses are too big to fail?

Technology today advances at lightning speed, and government control operates at a snail’s pace. Musk is purchasing Twitter for $44 billion. He claims to want to restore First Amendment rights, but like Rupert Murdoch and Fox News, that apparently includes the right to deceive. Fox has Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson dissecting the truth for viewers on the extreme right, who apparently could care less about facts. Imagine two of these medias pushing out lies?

We are already divided by this kind of reckless reporting. Musk, like Zuckerberg and Bezos, seems to have only two things in mind: Profit and power. If you have $44 billion to throw around, imagine how many lobbyists, and elected officials, can be influenced. Imagine how much power people like these will have over the working class.

In the 1960s we predicted a big business takeover one day. We are almost there. I believe people like these will destroy us using our own Constitution, because there doesn’t appear to be any accountability for their actions.

Our Constitution has not been updated to meet the needs of our times. Our founders could never have imagined the Internet, guns that shoot 50 rounds a second, Twitter, walking on the moon, and even more troubling, a party willing to turn its back to democracy.

Doug Davis

Windham

