A new report has named Greely High School the best in Maine for the third year in a row.

U.S. News and World Report reviewed tens of thousands of public high schools across the country, and Greely High in Cumberland took the top spot in the state.

It got a scorecard of a little more than 93 percent, based on its performance on state-required tests, graduation and how well the school prepares students for college.

“I definitely think it’s a mix of our students working hard and our staff being skilled, we hire the best staff members here to make sure we have a good environment for learning but just focusing also and focusing on learning,” MSAD 51 Superintendent Jeff Porter said.

As for the rest of the top five, Kennebunk High came in second, Maine School of Science and Mathematics in Limestone third, Cape Elizabeth High School fourth and Falmouth High School fifth.

