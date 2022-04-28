If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

Wearing a dark jumpsuit, 24-year-old Razel Gavin said very little in his first court appearance over Zoom on Wednesday.

The Auburn man, who was charged Tuesday with kidnapping, aggravated assault and gross sexual assault, is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl Monday night.

Gavin allegedly forced the teen into a car, threatening her with a gun on Minot Avenue and holding her hostage for more than six hours.

Gavin, who was allegedly armed with a loaded gun when he was arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop on Minot Avenue, now faces an additional charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

The girl, who was with him at the time of arrest, was taken to the hospital for medical attention and reunited with her family.

Three of the charges Gavin faces carry a maximum sentence of 30 years, and more charges are possible as the investigation continues, according to police.

Gavin is being held at the Androscoggin County Jail without bail, and he was scheduled to enter a plea during a Monday bail hearing.

More articles from the BDN