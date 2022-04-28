Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to low 50s from north to south, with a snow across northern Maine and high elevations and rain toward the south. See what else is in store this week on our weather page. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 526 COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,282. Check out our tracker for more information.

Maine’s coronavirus hospitalizations have risen sharply in the past few days, with 136 Mainers hospitalized with the virus. That’s up nearly 50 percent in the past 10 days.

Portland’s Maine Medical Center has received around $2.2 million to reimburse expenses for testing employees for COVID-19.

But the data reflect far greater prevalence of the virus than measured by official case counts.

It was always clear that Maine’s pioneering right-to-food amendment could spark wide-ranging legal challenges.

The male bear had been shot two or three times.

Adam Libby’s 1.7 million followers can’t get enough of the charming amateur chef preparing — and, most importantly, eating — an array of dishes.

Medical marijuana advocates have resisted more stringent regulation, and they’ve found allies in the Legislature.

The proposed $113.5 million redevelopment project on Big Moose Mountain has captured the attention of Mainers across the state.

The $4.25 million property overlooks Frenchman Bay near Hulls Cove.

The replacement of the 70-year-old bridge that carries Stillwater Avenue over the Stillwater River will be delayed for the foreseeable future.

The boat burns no oil or gasoline, causes no water pollution and generates very little noise.

While some athletic administrators still coach at their high schools, principals doubling as coaches is not a common occurrence.

That doesn’t mean he won’t get an opportunity to play in the NFL.

Here’s a roundup of what we know so far about “forever chemicals” in Maine.

In other Maine news …

Bangor hospital’s expansion aimed at easing psychiatric care logjam

Shuttered motel in Bucksport deemed ‘dangerous’ hits the market for $1M

Duo arrested after high-speed chase from Holden to Southwest Harbor

Maine Med nurses picket for better conditions as they negotiate their 1st union contract

New law could boost union presence in Maine’s renewable energy projects

Portland shooting victim identified

Maine tribes vow to keep up sovereignty fight as veto threat looms

Former Portland mayor is appealing eviction from his downtown apartment

Former Portland mayors oppose giving more power to the position

Brewer native in his 6th year at UMaine is the hardest-throwing reliever in the conference

Maine Maritime Academy students to sail across Atlantic for 1st time since 2020

Maine is one step closer to establishing aerospace industry

Maine lawmakers approve more funding for tobacco cessation

Maine to update reimbursement rates to aid health centers

More articles from the BDN