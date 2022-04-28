Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to low 50s from north to south, with a snow across northern Maine and high elevations and rain toward the south. See what else is in store this week on our weather page. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 526 COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,282. Check out our tracker for more information.
Maine’s coronavirus hospitalizations have risen sharply in the past few days, with 136 Mainers hospitalized with the virus. That’s up nearly 50 percent in the past 10 days.
Portland’s Maine Medical Center has received around $2.2 million to reimburse expenses for testing employees for COVID-19.
Mainers caught COVID-19 at one of the lowest rates in the nation
But the data reflect far greater prevalence of the virus than measured by official case counts.
Sunday hunting lawsuit won’t be the last over Maine’s right to food
It was always clear that Maine’s pioneering right-to-food amendment could spark wide-ranging legal challenges.
Black bear shot and dumped in LaGrange stream in ‘senseless’ killing
The male bear had been shot two or three times.
Lincoln man didn’t let his disability get in the way of becoming a TikTok star
Adam Libby’s 1.7 million followers can’t get enough of the charming amateur chef preparing — and, most importantly, eating — an array of dishes.
Maine’s medical marijuana market will escape closer state oversight with new law
Medical marijuana advocates have resisted more stringent regulation, and they’ve found allies in the Legislature.
Piscataquis residents will finally get to weigh in on massive Moosehead ski resort project
The proposed $113.5 million redevelopment project on Big Moose Mountain has captured the attention of Mainers across the state.
A nearly 19-acre empty lot on MDI can be yours for a hefty price
The $4.25 million property overlooks Frenchman Bay near Hulls Cove.
Old Town bridge project bids rejected after they come in nearly 100 percent over budget
The replacement of the 70-year-old bridge that carries Stillwater Avenue over the Stillwater River will be delayed for the foreseeable future.
Completely solar powerboats are on their way to Maine waters
The boat burns no oil or gasoline, causes no water pollution and generates very little noise.
MDI’s new baseball coach is a rarity in Maine high school sports
While some athletic administrators still coach at their high schools, principals doubling as coaches is not a common occurrence.
UMaine’s Andre Miller is unlikely to get drafted, but still plans to pursue his pro football dream
That doesn’t mean he won’t get an opportunity to play in the NFL.
What to know about PFAS in Maine
Here’s a roundup of what we know so far about “forever chemicals” in Maine.
In other Maine news …
Bangor hospital’s expansion aimed at easing psychiatric care logjam
Shuttered motel in Bucksport deemed ‘dangerous’ hits the market for $1M
Duo arrested after high-speed chase from Holden to Southwest Harbor
Maine Med nurses picket for better conditions as they negotiate their 1st union contract
New law could boost union presence in Maine’s renewable energy projects
Portland shooting victim identified
Maine tribes vow to keep up sovereignty fight as veto threat looms
Former Portland mayor is appealing eviction from his downtown apartment
Former Portland mayors oppose giving more power to the position
Brewer native in his 6th year at UMaine is the hardest-throwing reliever in the conference
Maine Maritime Academy students to sail across Atlantic for 1st time since 2020
Maine is one step closer to establishing aerospace industry
Maine lawmakers approve more funding for tobacco cessation