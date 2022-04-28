GORHAM — What began with enthusiasm and a wild idea has turned to fulfillment and pride for Ellen and Daniel Kasprzyk when their thoughts drift to what they and fellow volunteers have created in Gorham.

“As I look back on the last five years, I am frequently amazed at the wonderful journey Dan and I have embarked upon,” said Ellen. “We could not have foreseen all the wonderful people who have crossed our paths.”

In 2017, the Kasprzyks learned about a movement entitled “America Needs Fatima” that encourages individuals and families to come together to pray the rosary. During that year, thousands of individuals around the country gathered once a month to publicly pray the rosary in honor of Our Lady of Fatima, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the appearance of Mary to three young visionaries in the town of Fatima, Portugal.

“We knew we wanted to bring this experience to Gorham,” said Dan. “We obtained permission from St. Anne Church and worked with other parishioners and the Knights of Columbus to organize outdoor rosary rallies with tents, music, banners, information booths, free rosaries, and special guests.”

Six outdoor rallies have been held annually since (including drive-in/parking lot rallies in 2020) under the title of “Maine Needs Fatima.” Hundreds gathered for each event in Gorham, some including processions. The passion and spirit of parishioners at St. Anne continues to grow as the rosary rally movement started by the Kasprzyks returns in May.

All are encouraged to gather at St. Anne Church, located on 299 Main Street in Gorham, on Saturday, May 7, for an outdoor Mass (11 a.m.), outdoor rosary rally (noon), and a social gathering (1 p.m.). Everyone is welcome, including people who have never prayed the rosary. Rosaries and guidance will be available for anyone interested. The event will also be livestreamed at www.maineneedsfatima.org.

“We hope people will invite their family, friends, and anyone else too!” said Ellen.

In addition, another outdoor event is planned for May 7 at St. Christopher Church, located on 15 Central Avenue on Peaks Island. Those gathered will pray the Rosary at 10 a.m. on that day and on the first Saturday of every month at 10 a.m.

