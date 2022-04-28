Downeast Scenic Railroad, a program of Downeast Rail Heritage Preservation Trust, Inc., was awarded a grant of $9,000 by The John H. Emery Rail Heritage Trust, a foundation located in Chicago. The Emery Trust contributes to organizations that help “… re-create and preserve, to the extent possible, the rail passenger travel experience as it was in the U.S. from approximately the 1920s through 1960s—the Golden Age of U.S. rail passenger service.”

The grant supports the restoration of “rolling stock,” with an emphasis on assisting organizations that are rebuilding historically-significant equipment, such as classic passenger cars and grade crossings. The Trust also supports efforts to strengthen and improve functions related to passenger service, such as ticket sales. This past year, the Emery Trust awarded a total of $350,000 in grants to rail programs in the U.S.

The grant to Downeast Scenic Railroad recognizes the successful operation and growth of the organization since its establishment in 2006 and its importance to the State of Maine. “We are very grateful to receive this award,” says Tom Testa, the president of Downeast Scenic Railroad. “Gifts, such as this one, together with the outstanding support that we have received from our volunteers, have made it possible to meet the challenges of the past few years and continue to grow and improve our excursions and educational programs.”

In the past two years, while DSR worked to institute new practices to meet state health guidelines, our volunteers also completed repairs to a bridge in Ellsworth, initiated the restoration of a 1904 “combine car” and two passenger cars, and moved our office, boarding area and base of operation to a new central site on Railroad Siding Road in Hancock. Volunteers also built a new boarding platform and continued to add more tracks to increase the length of the excursion.”

“This grant from the Emery Trust is going to help make this a successful and exciting season of operation,” says Testa. “We thank the Trust for this gift and look forward to using the funds to paint and restore the exterior of Locomotive #54, an historic GE70 Tonner with 600 H.P. which was built originally in 1948.”

Downeast Scenic Railroad’s new location is five minutes from the previous boarding area in Ellsworth. The new site has additional space for ticketing and parking, expanded work areas for repair and restoration, and improved facilities for people with special needs. DSR operates as a “rolling museum,” providing riders with educational and recreational programs about Maine’s commercial and passenger rail history. Excursions include a 16-mile rail trip from Ellsworth toward Bangor through wooded and glacial erratic regions. Riders are able to view ospreys, porcupines, beaver, deer, eagles, and great blue herons in the wetlands and natural areas. Downeast Scenic Railroad’s stock includes three vintage passenger coaches, two locomotives, a caboose, and an open-air flatbed car. Trips are offered from the end of May until after Columbus Day, on Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

For information about volunteer opportunities, please contact Tom Testa at 207-561-324-1845. For ticket and schedule information, please call 1-866-449-RAIL (7245).

