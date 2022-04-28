BANGOR — The City of Bangor will be celebrating National Arbor Day on Friday, April 29 by planting a tree at 9 a.m. in front of City Hall. The planting ceremony will be attended by the City of Bangor Council Chair Richard L. Fournier II, Bangor City Manager Debbie Laurie, and Public Works Director Aaron Huotari.

National Arbor Day was originally observed in Nebraska on April 10, 1872. On that single day, more than 1 million trees were planted in Nebraska. Since that time, the Arbor Day celebration has expanded to all 50 states, as well as countries all over the world. 2022 marks the 150th year of our collective celebration of trees. The Arbor Day celebration generally includes the planting of a tree. That planting ceremony represents an investment in, and a hope for, our collective future. It is an investment in our soil and clean water, in the cooling effects the tree will provide, in habitat for a variety of wildlife, in a healthy community, and in providing natural beauty and joy for the benefit of residents and visitors to our great City.

The City of Bangor’s commitment to public trees is demonstrated in City code and actions. City Ordinance 284, Article III calls for a Tree Board to guide the City’s tree work and outlines provisions for the protection of public trees. The Public Works Department, Forestry Division plants between 60-100 trees annually. The Parks and Recreation Department plants and maintains public trees in all City parks and City forests. This ongoing annual investment to maintain a healthy tree program for public enjoyment has earned the City of Bangor the designation of “Tree City, USA” from the Arbor Day Foundation for the last 17 years. This recognition is a point of pride for the City of Bangor. The Tree Board and supporting City departments have reenergized their public tree efforts, recently commissioning sustainable forest management plans (FMP) for two public plots, making plans to develop FMP’s for additional forested land owned by the city, and initiating a tree inventory to ensure all parts of the City of Bangor have equal opportunities to enjoy public trees.

