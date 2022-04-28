BANGOR — Beginning Monday, May 2 at 6 a.m. Eastwood Contractors will close the westbound lane of Water Street (Pickering Square side). Water Street will become a temporary one way road on the eastbound lane (Key Bank side). Turning traffic from Main Street onto Water Street will continue to be open.

Turning traffic from Broad Street onto Water Street will be closed. All traffic exiting the Pickering Square parking garage will be detoured left onto Broad Street. These traffic changes will continue for the duration of the Water Street Utility project. All parking spots along Water Street will continue to be closed. Please use caution and pay attention to flaggers and signage when traveling along Main and Water Street.

Also beginning May 2 at 6 a.m. and continuing through-out the duration of the Water Street Utility project all Community Connector busses will line up along Broad Street in front of Broad Street Park for passenger pick-up and drop-off. For Community Connector questions, please call 207-992-4670,

