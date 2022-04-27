Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the high 40s to low 50s from north to south, with rain throughout the state. See what else is in store this week on our weather page. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 569 COVID-19 cases were reported since Saturday, along with another two deaths, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Check out our tracker for more information.
Here’s what’s known about the newest omicron subvariant that is rapidly becoming a source of concern across the country.
Belfast among the last area municipalities to return to in-person council meetings
The Zoom meetings began in March 2020 and, with the exception of two or three in-person meetings during the COVID lull last summer, have continued until now.
Susan Collins thinks Elon Musk should let Donald Trump back on Twitter
The senator said she sees an “uneven standard” in the way that Twitter chooses which accounts to allow on the platform.
Maine employers are struggling to find foreign workers ahead of tourism season
Slow processing at embassies and the war in Ukraine are dampening the number of J-1 visa holders.
A contractor hasn’t been chosen yet for major bridge replacement project in Old Town
It’s unclear when Old Town drivers will encounter a detour on a major artery in town.
Maine anglers keep eating freshwater fish despite ‘forever chemical’ contamination
“No concerns. I eat it all year round; never had it affect me in any way,” one angler said.
ALSO: Here’s a roundup of what we know so far about “forever chemicals” in Maine.
Maine’s ‘not terribly sexy’ problems go unsolved in the Legislature
The scramble for money and other key 2022 debates highlight how much pressure is put on part-time lawmakers to solve big problems with little time.
How to guard against cyber thieves stealing your Penobscot County house
It’s very simple, too.
After going years without a homicide, Portland sees 2 in under 3 months
Portland has seen two apparent homicides in under three months after a 43-year-old man was fatally shot early Tuesday morning.
These Maine dogs and their owners have millions of followers on TikTok
Take a look at the most popular TikTok stars from Maine and how their entertainment platforms differ from any trendy dance with the help of their four legged friends.
Were your rights violated during a traffic stop? Tell me.
If you were involved in a case that was dropped, or think you were detained improperly by the Maine State Police, you can reach out to us by completing a form.
Hampden Academy softball hasn’t had a winning record in 14 years
So far, the team is off to a 2-1 start, with its only loss a 1-0 setback against Skowhegan.
In other Maine news …
How Maine lawmakers spent more than $40M with $12M left
Pittston fire caused by burning of prohibited materials
Lawmakers approve funding to hire Maine’s 1st public defenders
Lisbon man pleads guilty to manslaughter for fatal 2020 Portland park crash
York asks judge to resolve its border dispute with Kittery
Proposed pause on mobile homes in Dover-Foxcroft’s historic district questioned during housing crisis
Decision looms on fate of Washington County’s only high school football team
A Canadian company could become the next East Millinocket mill site tenant
2 cats die in Garland fire that left house a total loss
Japanese restaurant to open in former Ellsworth Denny’s
Auburn man accused of kidnapping and assaulting 13-year-old girl
Bangor will repeal 1st-in-state flavored tobacco ban
Another Maine municipality is asking residents to let their lawns grow
Bomb threats made against multiple Maine schools
Guilford woman allegedly embezzled more than $900,000 from her employer over 3 years