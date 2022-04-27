Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the high 40s to low 50s from north to south, with rain throughout the state. See what else is in store this week on our weather page. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 569 COVID-19 cases were reported since Saturday, along with another two deaths, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Check out our tracker for more information.

Here’s what’s known about the newest omicron subvariant that is rapidly becoming a source of concern across the country.

The Zoom meetings began in March 2020 and, with the exception of two or three in-person meetings during the COVID lull last summer, have continued until now.

The senator said she sees an “uneven standard” in the way that Twitter chooses which accounts to allow on the platform.

Slow processing at embassies and the war in Ukraine are dampening the number of J-1 visa holders.

It’s unclear when Old Town drivers will encounter a detour on a major artery in town.

“No concerns. I eat it all year round; never had it affect me in any way,” one angler said.

ALSO: Here’s a roundup of what we know so far about “forever chemicals” in Maine.

The scramble for money and other key 2022 debates highlight how much pressure is put on part-time lawmakers to solve big problems with little time.

It’s very simple, too.

Portland has seen two apparent homicides in under three months after a 43-year-old man was fatally shot early Tuesday morning.

Take a look at the most popular TikTok stars from Maine and how their entertainment platforms differ from any trendy dance with the help of their four legged friends.

If you were involved in a case that was dropped, or think you were detained improperly by the Maine State Police, you can reach out to us by completing a form.

So far, the team is off to a 2-1 start, with its only loss a 1-0 setback against Skowhegan.

In other Maine news …

How Maine lawmakers spent more than $40M with $12M left

Pittston fire caused by burning of prohibited materials

Lawmakers approve funding to hire Maine’s 1st public defenders

Lisbon man pleads guilty to manslaughter for fatal 2020 Portland park crash

York asks judge to resolve its border dispute with Kittery

Proposed pause on mobile homes in Dover-Foxcroft’s historic district questioned during housing crisis

Decision looms on fate of Washington County’s only high school football team

A Canadian company could become the next East Millinocket mill site tenant

2 cats die in Garland fire that left house a total loss

Japanese restaurant to open in former Ellsworth Denny’s

Auburn man accused of kidnapping and assaulting 13-year-old girl

Bangor will repeal 1st-in-state flavored tobacco ban

Another Maine municipality is asking residents to let their lawns grow

Bomb threats made against multiple Maine schools

Guilford woman allegedly embezzled more than $900,000 from her employer over 3 years

