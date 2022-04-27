AUGUSTA — Carl and Veda Ferris of Woolwich, Maine are going on a trip of a lifetime, thanks to the Maine Lottery. Carl entered a non-winning Big Country Cash ticket into the “I’m With the Band” promotion, and his name was drawn as the first of three winners.

“I was in my car, and I glanced at an email that came in on my phone,” explained Carl. “I called my wife where she works and asked, ‘What are you doing Sept. 23rd?’ She said, ‘Are you asking for a date?’ I said, ‘There will be someone else with us.’ Of course, she wanted to know who.



Carl told her it would be country music star Lee Brice, and, at first, she didn’t believe him. She’s a diehard Lee Brice fan. Carl drove to Veda’s office to show her the email from the Maine Lottery confirming the win.

The Maine Lottery is sending Carl and Veda Ferris to Nashville where they will hit the road in a luxury tour bus and join Lee Brice and his band on the road as they travel to perform shows in Louisiana and Texas before heading back to Nashville for some fun in Music City. The prize includes round trip airfare, all their meals and accommodations for five days and four nights, backstage passes, $500 in spending money and … wait for it … a chance to meet Lee Brice in person.

The Maine Lottery frequently offers promotions that players can use non-winning tickets to enter. There are two more “I’m with The Band” drawings this year. The next entry deadline is July 30.

Details on how to enter can be found at www.mainelottery.com.

