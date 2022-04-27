Adults considering career changes or advancement in their field could be eligible for scholarships from the Maine Community Foundation.

Short-term scholarships are available for adult learners pursuing career changes or earning workplace credentials for programs including Certified Nursing Assistant, phlebotomy, coding, cosmetology, and commercial drivers’ licenses.

“These short-term awards are a great way for adults who are pursuing career changes or want to earn credentials in their workplace,” said Liz Fickett, director of grants and scholarships. “We encourage adult learners to take advantage of these scholarships.”

In 2021, MaineCF awarded a total of $86,848 in short-term scholarships to 76 applicants throughout the state, including new Mainers, students either returning to educational programs or taking them for the first time, and those who are residents of the state corrections facilities.

Applicants are eligible for a short-term award if the program lasts less than a full semester and will earn a certificate or credential at the end of the program, not a degree. Short-term awards have a rolling deadline of the first of each month and applicants should apply at least one month before the program begins. Decisions are typically made within three weeks of each deadline. Scholarship amounts will depend on the individual need, but most awards will be up to $1,500.

Visit www.mainecf.org to apply. For more information, contact Jackie Shannon, scholarship coordinator, at 207-412-2004 or jshannon@mainecf.org.



Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Mars Hill, and Rockport, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.

