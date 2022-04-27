Spring has officially arrived in Maine. Celebrate the rejuvenating change in season by trying something new and good for your body, mind, and spirit — the ancient martial art of tai chi.

Healthy Acadia invites you to explore the mindful, restorative practice of “Tai Chi for Health” through their free, virtual and in-person class offerings. “Tai Chi for Health” classes introduce gentle movements that promote improved health through the integration of both mind and body.

While developed by the Tai Chi for Health Institute (www.taichiforhealthinstitute.org) to bring health benefits as quickly as possible for specific conditions, all courses are appropriate and beneficial for people of all ages and levels of physical ability. Regular tai chi practice can help to boost immunity; alleviate pain; reduce stress; improve cognitive function and coordination; and increase strength, flexibility, and balance.

This Spring Healthy Acadia is offering a full roster of both beginner- and intermediate-level tai chi classes. Classes meet for one hour per week for eight weeks. While all classes are free, donations are suggested and appreciated. Pre-registration is required. To view current course offerings and register, visit www.healthyacadia.org/ha-tcfh.

For more information about Healthy Acadia’s Tai Chi for Health course offerings, please contact Nina Zeldin at 207-479-1206 or nina@healthyacadia.org.

Healthy Acadia is a 501c3 nonprofit community health organization that works to vibrant communities and make it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties, Maine. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s efforts to address food insecurity, and other health initiatives, visit www.healthyacadia.org.

