Sumner Memorial 5, Narraguagus 4

Narraguagus 000 130 0 — 4 7 4

Sumner. 000 410 X — 5 9 1

Pitcher Rachel Colby struck out 11 in her bid against Narraguagus. Bri Flaherty and Brooklyn Newenham went 2 for 3.

Paidyn Cashman had a single and a double for Narraguagus.

