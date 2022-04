Central 8, Foxcroft 3

At Central. Bryce Burns had 2 hits including a solo home run to lead the way for the Red Devils. Hayden Strout added two hits and got the win on the mound sticking out 9 over 5 innings. Simon Allen pitched the last 2 innings to secure the win.

Donny Poole led the Ponies with a hit and 2 rbis.

