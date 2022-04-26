Brewer 10, Camden Hills 4

CHILLS 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 — 4 5 1

Brewer 2 5 0 0 0 3 X — 10 11 1

CHILLS Pitcher: Lillia Stone 6.0 IP, 11 hits, 4 walks, 6 K; Catcher Brenna Mackey, Alyssa Bland (3)

Brewer Pitcher: Morgan Downs, 5.1 IP, 4 hits, 4 Runs, 3 BB, 6 K,

Laura Stewart (6) 1.2 IP, 1 Hit, 0 Runs, 0 BB, 0 k

Catcher Hannah Reed

Freshman Jordin Williams drove in 6 runs on a grand slam and a 2-run homerun to lead Brewer. Josie Pece also hit a homer. Jaiden Williams had a 2-run double in the first inning and a 5th inning single while CJ Atherton added a double and a single for the Witches.

Camden Hills scored 4 runs in the sixth inning. Mackey led off the inning with a walk and stole second base. She scored on an Olivia Brown single. On the next play, Brown scored on a sacrifice bunt by Alyssa Bland. Later in the inning, Lillia Stone drove in Brown on a sharp single to left field. Ava Dube and Lily Angus added singles in the inning.

Camden Hills falls to 0-2 and Brewer improves to 1-2.

