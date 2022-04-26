The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com.

Bill Williamson is the president of Bank of America Maine.

In Maine, the chances that you know someone facing food insecurity are high — even if you don’t realize it.

Maine is ranked fifth in the nation for a severe range of food insecurity where food intake is reduced, known as very low food security. The state is also ranked first in New England for childhood food insecurity, with 20 percent of Maine’s youth — approximately 50,000 children — food insecure. Research finds that children living in food-insecure homes face more learning challenges, experience behavioral problems, and are more prone to health issues.

As members of the community, awareness of both this issue and the vital organizations working to address it is critical. Locally, since 1981 Good Shepherd Food Bank has served as a lifeline to Mainers in all 16 counties who may not know where their next meal is coming from. Today, over 180,000 Mainers rely on Good Shepherd and its network of nearly 600 partners, which include food pantries, meal sites, shelters, senior centers, healthcare facilities, and school programs across the state.

The pandemic has increased the demand for services at organizations like Good Shepherd Food Bank. Prior to the pandemic, 12.3 percent of Maine’s population was food insecure, a figure that rose to 14.7 percent at the pandemic’s height.

While the magnitude of need and funding requirements may seem daunting, they are surmountable when we work together. Supporting health and wellness is an integral part of Bank of America’s commitment to the communities we serve. Good Shepherd Food Bank will receive a $50,000 donation thanks to our employees who shared that they have received a COVID-19 booster or vaccine. Nationally, this will culminate in $10.6 million in donations to local food banks throughout the country.

The impact of the donations is sizeable for our state. Good Shepherd Food Bank estimates that every $1 donated can provide three meals to our neighbors in need, meaning that our “booster” donations will provide roughly 150,000 healthy meals to Mainers across the 16 counties the organization serves.

We are thankful for our employees who participated in our shared commitment to protect and serve our communities. We’re also here to encourage Maine’s business community to find ways to support both employee and community wellness. Everyone has a role to play in working to eliminate hunger in Maine.

In addition to individuals donating food, contributing money and volunteering to support hunger relief organizations, businesses can, and should, raise awareness and support our neighbors whenever possible. By offering paid time off for employees to volunteer and making giving back part of a company’s culture, businesses can lead by example and support our teams in engaging in our communities in an impactful way. Together we can help reduce hunger in our state and help further strengthen our community.

