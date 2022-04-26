A New Hampshire man accused of robbing the Bangor Savings Bank branch in York last year before fleeing to Massachusetts and robbing a pharmacy pleaded not guilty Tuesday to one count of bank robbery in U.S. District Court in Portland.

Brandon Simmons, 34, of Seabrook, New Hampshire, agreed to be held without bail until his case is resolved.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury in Portland on April 7 for the Nov. 1 robbery.

Information about the amount of money stolen from the bank has not been released.

Simmons allegedly robbed the bank, then fled to Massahusetts, where he is accused of robbing a CVS drug store of prescription medications in Newburyport the same day. In both robberies, police said that a man handed an employee a note and said he had a bomb. No evidence that he possessed a bomb was found.

Salisbury, Massachusetts, police spotted him after the robberies driving a stolen van and attempted to pull him over, according to a Newburyport newspaper. Simmons led police on a high-speed chase in and out of New Hampshire until police abandoned the chase due to safety concerns.

He was arrested on Nov. 3 in a Peabody motel and arrested following a struggle with police.

Simmons was ordered held without bail on multiple charges, which still are pending in Massachusetts. He was moved to Maine in mid-April.

If convicted of the bank robbery in Maine, Simmons faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. He also could be ordered to pay restitution.

