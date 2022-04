Two cats perished in a house fire in Garland on Tuesday.

The fire was reported at a residence on 403 Oliver Hill Road at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, FOX Bangor reported.

The fire reportedly spread from the roof of the house, completely destroying the residence and causing the death of two cats.

No people were injured in the fire.

The circumstances of the fire are under investigation.

More articles from the BDN