CONCORD, New Hampshire — The family of a New Hampshire couple who died of multiple gunshot wounds after they went for a walk described them as caring and supportive of one another, and that they had moved back to the husband’s hometown of Concord “to enjoy a well-deserved retirement.”

Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende Reid, 66, left their home in an apartment complex on April 18 and went for a walk toward some trails. Family and friends did not see or hear from them after that, authorities said.

Their bodies were discovered Thursday evening in the area of Broken Ground Trails, and the manner of their deaths was homicide, the attorney general and Concord police chief said last week.

WMUR-TV reported a family statement said Stephen Reid served four years in the Peace Corps in West Africa right after college: “He met his future wife and soulmate Wendy, who was from West Africa, while she was studying in Washington D.C. on an athletic scholarship. They bonded over their mutual love of adventure and fitness.”

The couple had returned to live in Concord three years ago.

“Steve’s thirty-plus year career as an international development specialist in service to the world’s most vulnerable through USAID humanitarian projects could not have been made possible without the love, care and support of Wendy, who also helped recently-resettled refugees acclimate and thrive in the United States,” the statement said.

Authorities asked that anyone who has a home or business security or video surveillance system where the Reids walked to please review the recordings to see if the couple were captured on video.

