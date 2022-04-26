A fire that broke out at a heavy equipment lay-down yard on East Pittston Road on Monday afternoon was caused by materials that were not safe to burn, the Kennebec Journal reported.

The fire, which put off flames that could be seen from Augusta, destroyed a barn and a home next door. The fire also spread across Route 194 to one of the 25 buildings in the Tut Hill “antiques village,” and continued spreading across the property for hours.

Due to the wind and dry conditions, the fire spread quickly and required at least 500,000 gallons of water to douse it, the newspaper reported.

