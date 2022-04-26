The Lewiston City Council voted to drop Jewish holidays from next year’s school calendar, according to the Sun Journal.

The decision reverses a vote to recognize the holidays last year.

Instead, the council said classes will be held on Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur but students and staff who miss school to celebrate will not be punished.

Some school officials point to the small number of people who celebrate these holidays as a reason to drop them from the calendar.

Others said they were concerned about recognizing some religious holidays but not others, according to the Sun Journal.

More articles from the BDN