Multiple Maine schools were targeted by bomb threats on Tuesday.

One threat was made against Cony High School in Augusta about 9 a.m., and the school was evacuated as a precaution and police secured the school.

Students were later allowed to return to classes and the school has since reopened.

A bomb threat also was made against the Fort Fairfield Middle High School, and the same threat was delivered to multiple schools in Aroostook County and throughout the state.

Police responded to the school and searched for any suspicious devices or bags. During this time, students were evacuated from the building.

Fort Fairfield Police determined there was no credible threat to students and staff.

