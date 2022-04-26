FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington Michael Wilson Scholars Program is proud to announce the naming of seven outstanding student researchers as Wilson Scholars for spring 2022. Established in 2006, the selective Wilson program directly connects students with faculty mentors to promote the highest level of scholarship as students explore dynamic local, national and international research topics.

This semester’s scholars include: Isabelle King from Yarmouth; Daniela Lilly Rodiles from Farmington; Drew Monteith from York; Emily Moore from Epsom, New Hampshire.; Maxen Ryder from Portland; Nik Shultz from Attleboro, Massachusetts; and Miles Stevens from Norway.

The UMF Wilson Program names student awardees twice a year, including single-semester scholars and year-long fellows. Student researchers are individually sponsored by faculty and supported at every stage of their research. These faculty mentors assist with proposal development, research methodology, project presentation and continuing follow-up on pre-professional and post-graduate opportunities.

The spring Michael Wilson Scholars will join those selected in the fall to present their projects at the University’s upcoming Symposium Day, a day-long series of research presentations that spotlight the scholarly work of students. This year’s UMF Symposium Day was held at venues throughout campus on April 20.

“Congratulations to this semester’s outstanding scholars. Their in-depth scholarly work and creative projects not only broaden their educational experience but also enrich the student experience campus-wide,” said UMF President Edward Serna.

Spring 2022 Wilson Scholars

Isabelle King – Yarmouth

A junior majoring in secondary education, English, King has created a work of mixed media including a chapbook of poetry exploring the visible and invisible world of anxiety. Kristen Case, UMF professor of English, is the faculty sponsor.

Daniela Lilly Rodiles – Farmington

A senior majoring in English and International & Global Studies, Rodiles has created a translation of the poetry of Elise Cowen entitled “The Eclipsed Poet of the Beat Generation.” Kristen Case, UMF professor of English, is the faculty sponsor.

Drew Monteith – York

A senior majoring in visual arts, Monteith has self-produced a short film that centers on how men talk or don’t talk about their feelings. Dawn Nye, UMF associate professor of Art and New Media, is the faculty sponsor.

Emily Moore – Epsom, New Hampshire

A sophomore majoring in performing arts, Moore has written a piece of music for a wind quintet and cello that tells the story of her late grandfather. Aaron Wyanski, UMF assistant professor of music composition, is the faculty sponsor.

Maxen Ryder – Portland

A senior majoring in creative writing, Ryder has drafted a novel entitled “The Plague Runners.” Lewis Robinson, UMF assistant professor of creative writing, is the faculty sponsor.

Nik Shultz – Attleboro, Massachusetts

A senior majoring in creative writing, Shultz has created a chapbook of poetry and study focusing on the history and creation of queer monster media. Misty Krueger, UMF associate professor of English, is the faculty sponsor.

Miles Stevens – Norway

A senior with an Individualized Studies major with a concentration in English, Stevens has created a project exploring her Sámi heritage. Stephen Grandchamp, UMF assistant professor of literature and digital humanities, is the faculty sponsor.



For more information, contact Donelle Schwalm, UMF assistant professor of environmental biology, at donelle.schwalm@maine.edu.

More articles from the BDN