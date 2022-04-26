AUGUSTA – The Maine Community College System is pleased to announce that the seven students selected as 2022 Students of the Year will be honored in a Zoom webinar being held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27. The students were selected for their academic success and campus and community involvement.

The students being recognized are:

Ryan Ashby, of Mapleton, Northern Maine Community College;

Suzanne Hanvey, of Saco, Southern Maine Community College;

Graca Muzela, of Auburn, Washington County Community College;

Julia Noel, of Sabattus, Central Maine Community College;

Rebecca Peters, of Lincoln, Eastern Maine Community College;

Tyler Sar, of Sanford, York County Community College; and

Kristin Wallaker, of New Portland, Kennebec Valley Community College

The students were selected by faculty and staff at their college for their academic success and their campus and community involvement. In addition to being named Student of the Year, each student received a John and Jana Lapoint Leadership Award in the amount of $1,000. The Lapoints both served as trustees of the Maine Community College System. After John’s death in 1995, Jana Lapoint helped establish the fund for the annual awards.

