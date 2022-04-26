Join Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries’ Collaborative Management Specialist, Mike Thalhauser, on Friday, April 29 at 12:30 p.m., as he gives a timely talk, just as alewives and other “river herring” are returning to our communities and local ponds to spawn after years in the open ocean. This one-hour presentation will cover the basic life history of river herring, local/state/federal management, monitoring and research, and how we can restore, sustain and understand this iconic species through partnerships and connections.

Register today at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GYVjThdvS6SLg9iopNJrQw.

This series is hosted by Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries.

