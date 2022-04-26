MACHIAS — May is Mental Health and National Physical Fitness and Sports Month, and Healthy Acadia, in partnership with the youth of Maine’s Recovery Advocacy Project (ME-RAP), invites you to join them on Sunday, May 1 from 1 to 3 p.m., for an afternoon hike and talk in the beautiful Machias River Preserve.

Hikers will meet up at 1 p.m. at the Machias River trailhead Route located on Route 1A in Machias, about 0.5 mile south of the Down East Community Hospital. This will be an easy, two-mile hike along the Machias River with time for conversation about what prevention can look like in our community.

The event is made possible through Downeast Partnerships for Success. Downeast Maine Partnerships for Success, is a collaborative effort among multiple community partners and organizations throughout Washington and Hancock counties and coordinated by Healthy Acadia to prevent youth substance use. The Downeast Maine Partnerships for Success project is a five-year initiative funded through the Department of Health & Human Services Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration that facilitates and supports community-driven, collective efforts to prevent substance use and promote the health and well-being of youth aged 9 to 20 throughout the region.

For more information, contact Sara McConnell, Healthy Acadia’s Downeast Partnerships for Success Coordinator, at Sara@HealthyAcadia.org or call 207-255-3741.

The Maine Recovery Advocacy Project is a grassroots network of people across the state working to redefine and reimagine justice, access, connection, and recovery in Maine’s laws, county policies, municipal ordinances, schools, workplaces, and in our daily lives. ME-RAP is committed to giving people in recovery, people who use drugs, family members, and recovery allies the organizing tools to think and act locally. Learn more at www.recoveryvoices.com.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that engages in a broad range of initiatives to build healthier communities and make it easier for people to lead healthy lives across Washington and Hancock counties, Maine. Learn more at www.healthyacadia.org.

