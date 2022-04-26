MACHIAS — On Saturday, April 30 National Drug Take-Back Day, Machias Police Department will join law enforcement agencies across Maine and throughout the country in hosting free prescription drug take-back events. Officers will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Machias Police Department, 17 Stackpole Road, to collect unwanted or expired prescription and over-the-counter medications from community members. Healthy Acadia staff and youth with the Maine Recovery Advocacy Project (ME-RAP) will be on hand to provide harm reduction materials, including Naloxone (Narcan), information about substance use prevention, recovery coaching, and other resources supporting recovery in our community. Please note that syringes, sharps, and lithium batteries cannot be accepted at drop boxes or community take-back events, please check with your municipality or health provider for disposal options.

Unused or expired prescription medications can be risky to keep around. By disposing of them safely, we help to protect our homes, our families, our community, and our environment.

For the past two decades, the DEA has promoted National Drug Take Back events each spring and fall as a safe, convenient, and anonymous way for community members to dispose of unused or expired prescription medications.

If you are unable to attend a take-back event in your community, visit https://www.healthyacadia.org/spr-srxdsd for more safe drug disposal options, including prescription drug drop box locations in your community. For information about recovery resources, including recovery coaching, harm reduction tools, and accessing medication-assisted treatment, visit https://www.healthyacadia.org/need-help.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. This year, Healthy Acadia invites you to join them in celebrating 20 years of empowering people and organizations to build healthy communities together. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s community health initiatives, visit healthyacadia.org.

