Edward Little 10, Brewer 5

BREWER 0 0 0 4 0 0 1 — 5 5 6

EL 3 0 2 1 4 0 X — 10 8 2

EL PITCHER: Maddy Scott 7 IP, allowed 5 hits, Struck out 9 and walked 1

BREWER PITCHER Morgan Downs, Laura Stewart (1), Morgan Downs (6)

Stewart: 4.2 IP, allowed 7 hits, struck out 2, walked none

Downs: 1.1 IP, allowed 1 hit, walked 4, struck out 4.

EL scored 3 runs in the first on 4 walks and 2 Brewer errors. The Eddies added four more runs in the 5th on 5 hits in the inning. Seven athletes had hits for EL, led by Izzy Jalbert who had 2 singles. Four players from EL each had 2 RBI: Leah Thibodeau, Amanda Raymond, Kassidy Lobb & Julia Bilodeau.

Brewer scored four runs in the 4th. Hannah Reed led off the inning with a walk, and Jordin Williams and Josie Pece each followed with RBI singles. Jaiden Williams reached on an EL and later scored the 4th run. Jordan Doak scored the Witches’ final run in the 7th, after she singled and then advanced to second on a wild pitch. She scored when Hannah Reed singled.

Brewer was led by Hannah Reed, who had two hits. Josie Pece and CJ Atherton each contributed 2 RBI.

The game was played in Auburn (at the Auburn Suburban Little League Facility) on Friday, April 22.

Edward Little is now 1-1

Brewer is now 0-2

