Bangor 6, Lewiston 1

Max Clark was the winning pitcher for Bangor Varsity Rams on Friday, April 22. The righty allowed six hits and one run over six innings, striking out seven. Holmes threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Josh Murphy took the loss for Lewiston. The bulldog went four and two-thirds innings, allowing six runs on six hits and striking out 11.

