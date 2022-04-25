Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Four months ago, I submitted a letter thanking Sen. Susan Collins for the work she was doing to bring the federal government workforces back into the office. In my letter, I referenced extensive backlogs at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the Internal Revenue Service and the Social Security offices. These backlogs were only worsening amid the extended COVID-related closures, and they were impacting some of our most vulnerable populations.

Recently, Collins announced that, following her repeated and consistent advocacy, the Social Security Administration is resuming in-person services, without the requirement for an appointment. This long-awaited news will make accessing benefits much easier for retirees living on fixed incomes, especially for rural Mainers with limited access to internet and cell phone services.

Thank you to Sen. Collins for her continued advocacy on behalf of seniors and vulnerable populations.

Shawn Roderick

Readfield

