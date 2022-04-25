A fire killed a cat and heavily damaged a home on Jewell Street on Sunday morning.

Logan Pollis, her boyfriend Wade Hubbard, an 8-year-old boy and a 6-month-old girl escaped the house unharmed along with a dog and two other cats, Chief Mike Booker told the Lewiston Sun Journal.

Forty firefighters responded to the blaze and were able to clear the scene after two hours.

An investigator from the state fire marshal’s office was on the scene Monday to determine the origin and the cause of the fire, the newspaper reported.

