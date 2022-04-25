Verrill is pleased to announce Karen Hartford as the firm’s new Diversity & Inclusion Committee chair.

Verrill’s Diversity & Inclusion Committee was formed nearly a decade ago, not only to develop a more diverse workforce, but also to continue its mission of ensuring that talented people thrive at all levels of the organization. Over the years, Verrill has been recognized nationally as a top firm for female attorneys compared to firms its size, and in 1992 was the first law firm in Maine to elect a woman managing partner. This year marks the fourth year in which a majority of the firm’s Executive Board are part of historically underrepresented groups.

“Inclusion and belonging are ingrained in the firm’s culture and are at the forefront of each of the firm’s initiatives,” explained Hartford. “As our firm grows, we continue to evolve our efforts to ensure that each individual feels supported, respected, and set up for success. While there is always more progress to be made, we have broadened our recruiting efforts, enhanced our benefits, expanded community outreach and support, and increased internal initiatives to move the needle forward.”

Verrill is a member of the Law Firm Antiracism Alliance, Lawyers Collaborative for Diversity, and Boston Lawyers Group. In addition, we support a variety of affinity bar associations and local organizations. The firm is a signatory of diversity and inclusion pledges for the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce and Connecticut Bar Association, and is a founder of the Racial Justice Fund launched by the Maine Justice Foundation.

Hartford takes over the role as Committee Chair from Verrill Partner Jacqueline Rider, who served as chair of the committee for the past 10 years and played an integral role in the firm’s success to-date.

Verrill’s deep-rooted history dates back to 1862. Today, Verrill is a full-service law firm with approximately 140 attorneys and seven offices throughout the Northeast. The firm’s attorneys provide award-winning client service to businesses and individuals across the country and around the globe in a variety of areas and industries, including construction, energy, food and beverage, health care, higher education, manufacturing, family and private clients, technology, and telecommunications, among others. For more information about the firm and its values, visit http://www.verrill-law.com.

More articles from the BDN