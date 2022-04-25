Painter Gary Hoyle and poet Gary Rainford — next door neighbors on Swan’s Island, longtime friends and recent collaborators — will explore their multimedia project in a free online event with the Wendell Gilley Museum. Join us on April 29 at 7 p.m. to learn about the confluence of visuals and verse, and the ways they guide and enrich one another.

Ink Floating, Hoyle and Rainford’s collaboration, includes five paintings and prose poems. Using a technique called “marbelizing,” Hoyle’s paintings portray the flow of ink on the canvas. Rainford’s prose poems, which implement unique punctuation, “drip” down the page in surprising moments.

Hoyle’s sculptures and paintings have been exhibited in museums and galleries throughout the United States, as well as at the Aomori Prefecture Museum in Japan. His fanciful dinosaur illustrations toured the United States in “The Dinosaur Show” sponsored by the National Science Foundation and the Smithsonian Institution. In 2008 he was Artist in Residence at the Climate Change Institute where he developed a cartoon series on global warming.

Rainford is the author of three poetry collections, Adrift, Salty Liquor and Liner Notes. His suite of poems, We Are Here, was an honorable mention selected by Betsy Sholl for The Gabriel Zimpritch Memorial Poetry Prize. His poems, he says, are shaped by tides, saltwater, and music.

This event is online only and free, but registration is required at http://www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/events.

