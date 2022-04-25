ORONO — The 2022 Black BearTHON, the University of Maine’s annual charity dance-a-thon, will take place April 29 from 8 p.m. to midnight in the New Balance Student Recreation Center.

Black BearTHON is a student-led organization that raises funds and awareness throughout the year for sick and injured kids treated at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, a member of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Students and organizations join the campus-wide movement by registering and creating fundraising pages, participating in events on campus and asking friends and family members for donations. Each year, the organization’s activities culminate with the annual dance-a-thon, an event where students will dance, connect with and honor patient families, play games, enjoy entertainment and fundraise.

This year, Black BearTHON will partner with the Campus Activities Board for a prom-themed dance-a-thon. Black BearTHON will also reveal the annual fundraising total all in support of kids at the local children’s hospital. Black BearTHON is a fun tradition that started on campus in 2012. Since then, students have raised more than $300,000 for Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. These funds help to buy the life-saving therapies and specialized medical equipment needed to care for kids, as well as to fund advanced training for staff, research, and patient assistance – all critically important to the Medical Center’s mission to care for patients, families, the community, and one another.



Student teams can register online. For more information, contact Alexa Jarvis at alexa.jarvis@maine.edu.

