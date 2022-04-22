The Maine State police are investigating the death of a woman found dead in her home on Thursday evening.

Kimberly Neptune, 43, was discovered dead after a relative requested authorities to check her residence in Perry, according to Shannon Moss, public information officer of the Maine department of public safety.

Her death is being considered suspicious by police. An autopsy is expected to be performed at the office of the Chief Medical examiner.





Passamaquoddy Tribal Government leaders said Friday that the community was in shock and grieving the devastating loss of Neptune, a member of the tribe’s community at Pleasant Point.

“This tragedy is immense,” Chief Elizabeth “Maggie” Dana and Vice Chief Ernie Neptune said in a statement. “There are no words to express the shock or grief that is felt by Kim’s family, all who love her, and the community.”

The tribal elder center was planned to be open for anyone who wanted to stop in for support, prayer and snacks through the weekend. The Sipayik Elementary School was also going to offer structured outside activities on Saturday for students.

“We want you all to know that we are here for you,” the leaders said. “We are also here to support Kim’s family at this time and throughout the upcoming days, months, and years to come as they process, grieve, and heal.”

Police are asking that people contact them if they have any information about Neptune’s death, or about a person captured on a neighbor’s surveillance camera walking by the residence.