The Maine State police are investigating the death of a woman found dead in her home on Thursday evening.

Kimberly Neptune, 43, was discovered dead after a relative requested authorities to check her residence, according to Shannon Moss, public information officer of the Maine department of public safety.

Authorities believe her death was suspicious and an autopsy will be performed at the office of the Chief Medical examiner.





A neighbor of Neptune submitted footage from their surveillance camera and located an individual walking by the apartment building. If anyone has any information, please contact the Maine State police.