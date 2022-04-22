WELLFLEET, Massachusetts — A Maine surfer pulled out of the waters off Cape Cod has died, the Cape and Islands district attorney’s office said Thursday.

Martin Mackey, 48, of Brunswick was found unconscious off LeCount Hollow Beach in Wellfleet on Wednesday morning after several people called 911 to report a surfer attached to a board face down in the water.

Officials have not said what caused Mackey to become unconscious and that the death remains under investigation, but Assistant District Attorney Tara Miltimore said that a preliminary investigation has found “no foul play.”





Wellfleet police said an officer and several surfers went into the water and pulled him from the beach.

CPR and other life-saving measures were administered but Mackey was pronounced dead at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis, police said.