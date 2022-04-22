A Maine commuter air service could soon offer flights in electric planes.

Cape Air, which offers flights between Augusta and Boston, has signed a letter of intent to purchase at least 75 electric planes from Eviation Air, according to WABI news.

Eviation Alice, the company’s fully-electric passenger plane, can carry nine passengers and two crew members. The planes can travel at about 300 miles per hour, and have a range of about 500 miles before needing to be recharged.





Cape Air connects to commuter flights in Portland, Augusta, Rockland and Bar Harbor, and offers flights throughout New England. The commuter service can also connect passengers to flights to the midwest and the Caribbean.

Details on when the planes would be deployed was not available on Friday afternoon.