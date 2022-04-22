A silver alert has been issued by the Washington County’s sheriff’s office late Friday night.

Lora Hooper, 16, of Columbia Falls was last seen at 31 Tibbettstown Road in Columbia Falls, according to Shannon Moss, the Maine department of public safety’s public information officer.

Hooper, who has autism, has blonde and green hair as well as blue eyes. Hooper stands at five-foot-six inches and weighs 150 pounds.





She was last seen wearing an orange hoodie, blue LL bean backpack and pajama pants and has made statements to harm herself according to Moss.

If anyone has any information please call 911 or 207-255-8308.