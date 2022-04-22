Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low to high 50s from north to south, with a chance for scattered rain showers and mostly sunny skies throughout the state. See what’s in store this weekend on our weather page. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Traveling this weekend? See the latest on the price of gas in Maine here.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another Mainer has died and 439 more COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,278. Check out our COVID-19 tracker for more information.
Maine could be in the throes of another surge of COVID-19 that official case numbers aren’t fully capturing, as concentrations of virus in wastewater have remained high throughout the state over the past week.
The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 reached the highest figure in more than a month on Thursday.
A job fair at the Bangor Mall drew more employers than job seekers in a tight labor market
Maine’s unemployment rate dropped to its lowest level in two years last month, giving job seekers the advantage in today’s labor market.
Nathan Reardon sued 2 tenants before he was arrested this week
“I’m not worried about this lawsuit,” Star Latti said. “It’s a game to play with people.”
19th-century Maine sea captains and ship builders had surprising involvement in the slave trade
Mainers often are justifiably proud of the state’s maritime heritage — but that heritage is more complicated and shadowy than many people realize.
Where in Maine the up to $500M in high-speed internet aid will go
Gov. Janet Mills has called the money critical to strengthening the state’s economy and transforming rural life.
Aroostook tourism increased in 2021 but region looks to entice more families
Those efforts will spotlight Aroostook’s night sky, the 2024 solar eclipse, the Pinetree Trail, Wabanaki Cultural Tourism Initiative and the St. John Valley/Fish River and Katahdin Woods and Waters National Scenic Byways.
American Aquafarms expected to take a ‘pause’ to figure out future of salmon farm
American Aquafarms can reapply for the leases and license, but it would likely add several more years to the permitting process.
WATCH: Massive brawl breaks out at Sea Dogs baseball game in Portland
Sea Dogs first baseman Tyreque Reed landed a right hook in the face of Rumble Ponies pitcher Marcel Renteria.
ESPN ranks Cooper Flagg the No. 3 high school freshman basketball player in the country
The 6-foot-7, 200-pound forward led Nokomis Regional High School to its first state championship last month.
Gritty Bangor veteran leading his team on the mound and at the plate
As Colton Trisch pitched into the sixth inning of Bangor High School’s season-opening baseball game against Edward Little, he wasn’t bothered by the distractions that occupied the minds of those watching the senior lefthander at work.
In other Maine news …
Janet Mills signs bill letting tribe regulate its water
Augusta man shot by police charged with attacking federal guard
Maine no longer has ‘severe drought’ conditions for 1st time since June
Maine driver charged with negligent homicide for NH crash that killed passenger
Woman accused of burning down Penobscot County home
Former Portland mayor can be evicted from his apartment, judge rules
Man with vision and hearing impairments sets new personal record at Boston Marathon
Towns and cities could put up $20M needed to restart Hampden trash plant
Waterville teen accused of making explosives to use at Chicago mosque pleads not guilty