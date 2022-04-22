Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low to high 50s from north to south, with a chance for scattered rain showers and mostly sunny skies throughout the state. See what’s in store this weekend on our weather page. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today. Traveling this weekend? See the latest on the price of gas in Maine here.

Another Mainer has died and 439 more COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,278. Check out our COVID-19 tracker for more information.

Maine could be in the throes of another surge of COVID-19 that official case numbers aren’t fully capturing, as concentrations of virus in wastewater have remained high throughout the state over the past week.

The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 reached the highest figure in more than a month on Thursday.





Maine’s unemployment rate dropped to its lowest level in two years last month, giving job seekers the advantage in today’s labor market.

“I’m not worried about this lawsuit,” Star Latti said. “It’s a game to play with people.”

Mainers often are justifiably proud of the state’s maritime heritage — but that heritage is more complicated and shadowy than many people realize.

Gov. Janet Mills has called the money critical to strengthening the state’s economy and transforming rural life.

Those efforts will spotlight Aroostook’s night sky, the 2024 solar eclipse, the Pinetree Trail, Wabanaki Cultural Tourism Initiative and the St. John Valley/Fish River and Katahdin Woods and Waters National Scenic Byways.

American Aquafarms can reapply for the leases and license, but it would likely add several more years to the permitting process.

Sea Dogs first baseman Tyreque Reed landed a right hook in the face of Rumble Ponies pitcher Marcel Renteria.

The 6-foot-7, 200-pound forward led Nokomis Regional High School to its first state championship last month.

As Colton Trisch pitched into the sixth inning of Bangor High School’s season-opening baseball game against Edward Little, he wasn’t bothered by the distractions that occupied the minds of those watching the senior lefthander at work.

In other Maine news …

Janet Mills signs bill letting tribe regulate its water

Augusta man shot by police charged with attacking federal guard

Maine no longer has ‘severe drought’ conditions for 1st time since June

Maine driver charged with negligent homicide for NH crash that killed passenger

Woman accused of burning down Penobscot County home

Former Portland mayor can be evicted from his apartment, judge rules

Man with vision and hearing impairments sets new personal record at Boston Marathon

Towns and cities could put up $20M needed to restart Hampden trash plant

Waterville teen accused of making explosives to use at Chicago mosque pleads not guilty