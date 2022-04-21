Messalonskee 3, Brewer 2

Messalonskee pitcher Morgan Wills allowed 2 hits, struck out 15, walked 1, pitched all 7. Catcher Payton Alexander.

Brewer pitcher Morgan Downs pitched all 7, gave up 7 hits and 3 runs. Struck out 11 and walked 4. Hannah Reed was the catcher.





In the third inning, Jordan Lambert singled to left field. Next Audrey Mihm singled to right field, Lambert advanced to third. Izzy Culver next added a single scoring Lambert and moving the runners up. They both advanced on a passed ball. Mullin then hit a hard single to Center, Mihm and Culver scored the second and third runs.

Jordan Lambert was 3 for 4. Morgan Wills had a double.

For Brewer in the 3rd, Jordin Williams led off with a walk, Josie Pece hit a double, Williams scored from 1st. Alexis Stratton (pinch runner in for Pece) scored on a single to left by Morgan Downs.