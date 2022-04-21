Girls High School Softball
Mattanawcook Academy 12, Central 2
Visiting Team – Central High School
Home Team – Mattanawcook Academy
1 2 3 4 5 R H E
Central 0 1 0 1 0 2 1 4
M.A. 2 0 0 6 4 12 9 3
** Note: Central did not have first names of lineup card
Central Pitcher = Casavant
Central Catcher = Curtis
M.A. Pitchers = Natalie Tash , Jennie Whitten (5th inning)
M.A. Catcher = Ava Sutherland
Central Hitters:
Allen — 1 single
M.A. Hitters:
Natalie Tash — 2-run homerun, rbi single, 3 total rbis
Jennie Whitten — 3-run homerun, double, sac-fly rbi to walk the game off in bottom of 5th, 4 total rbis
Ereka LaDuke — 2 singles, 1 walk, 3 runs scored, 3 RBIs