Girls High School Softball

Mattanawcook Academy 12, Central 2

Visiting Team – Central High School

Home Team – Mattanawcook Academy

1 2 3 4 5 R H E

Central 0 1 0 1 0 2 1 4

M.A. 2 0 0 6 4 12 9 3





** Note: Central did not have first names of lineup card

Central Pitcher = Casavant

Central Catcher = Curtis

M.A. Pitchers = Natalie Tash , Jennie Whitten (5th inning)

M.A. Catcher = Ava Sutherland

Central Hitters:

Allen — 1 single

M.A. Hitters:

Natalie Tash — 2-run homerun, rbi single, 3 total rbis

Jennie Whitten — 3-run homerun, double, sac-fly rbi to walk the game off in bottom of 5th, 4 total rbis

Ereka LaDuke — 2 singles, 1 walk, 3 runs scored, 3 RBIs