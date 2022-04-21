Varsity Baseball at Morrill Field in Rockland on Wednesday April 20th

Cony (1-0) 0-0-1-0-4-0-1 — 6 – 4 – 1 (8 LOB)

Oceanside (0-1) 1-0-1-0-0-0-0 — 2 – 6 – 2 (6 LOB)





Cony Battery – James Presti, Braydon Barbeau (4) and Aiden Fleck

Oceanside Battery – Duncan Oakes-Nelsen, Bryson Mattox (5), Connor Calderwood (5) and Blade Brann.

Repeat Hitters – Oceanside – Jacob Watkinson (2 singles and 1 double)

Doubles – Cony – Braydon Barbeau, Oceanside – Alex Bartlett, Jacob Watkinson

Triples – None

Home Run – None

Cony scores 4 times in the 5th inning on Kam Douin’s 2-run single and bases loaded walks to Aiden Fleck and James Presti. Braydon Barbeau tossed 4 shutout innings to earn the win.

Jacob Watkinson had 3 hits and a RBI to lead Oceanside, while Duncan Oakes-Nelsen went 4-2/3 innings striking out 9.