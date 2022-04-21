Six teams with cadaver dogs from the Maine Warden Service found no sign of a missing Waldoboro man on Wednesday.

Douglas Barter, 54, has been missing since Nov. 8, 2021, when he left the Miles campus of LincolnHealth in Damariscotta against medical advice, according to Waldoboro Police Chief John Lash.

Prior searches at the time Barter disappeared, including a marine search, came up empty.





A community search organized by friends and fellow clam diggers on April 9 focused on the area around the hospital and an area around the trailer park at Lady Slipper Lane where Barter lived. That search also turned up no evidence regarding Barter’s fate.

The teams deployed on Wednesday by the warden service searched the Route 1 corridor from Damariscotta to Waldoboro, according to Lash

Barter was last seen wearing blue jeans and a navy-blue sweatshirt with a marijuana leaf on the back. He is 5-foot-7 and weighs around 150 pounds. Community search organizer Brian Bennett said Barter usually wore white gym shoes and carried a gray and brown bandana in his pocket.

Anyone with information about Barter can call the Waldoboro Police Department at 832-4500. Bennett is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to Barter’s discovery.

This story appears through a media partnership with The Lincoln County News.