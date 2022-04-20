Despite windy, chilly conditions that could easily yield a myriad of miscues, the Bangor High School and Edward Little High School of Auburn softball opener featured a number of defensive gems by both teams and no shortage of drama.

And Bangor’s Rams supplied first-year head coach and former Princeton University coach Maureen Barron with a come-from-behind win in her first game, 4-3 in eight innings.

Pivotal plays: Bangor trailed 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh and was down to its last out when Cassidy Richardson poked a ground ball single to right to deliver Ashley Schultz from second to tie it.





“I just tried to hit it to the opposite field to get the person on second home,” said Richardson.

Bangor, Maine — April 20, 2022 — Edward Little’s Maddie Emmert slides safetly back to first under Bangor’s Rae Barron during the Rams season opener on Wednesday.

Big takeaway: Bangor showed a lot of resiliency in coming from behind three times, trailing 2-0, 2-1 and 3-2.

In the eighth inning, Rae Barron, Maureen’s daughter, and Cassidy Ireland came through with clutch run-scoring hits in the bottom of the inning to win it.

Amanda Raymond’s bases-loaded infield single in the eighth had restored a one-run lead for Edward Little.

Winning pitcher Casey Carter, a transfer from Ellsworth, walked to open the decisive eighth and stole second.

Barron, who had dropped a potential inning-ending foul pop-up in the top of the eighth that enabled Raymond to come to the plate, atoned for it by poking a single to right to score Carter.

“I was hoping I’d get the chance [to atone]. I was disappointed I didn’t catch that ball,” Barron said. She moved to second on a wild pitch and scored when Ireland pulled an inside pitch that hit the fence in left center field.

Bangor, Maine — April 20, 2022 — Bangor catcher Emmie Streams tags out Edward Little’s Tiana Avila in a run down during the Rams season opener on Wednesday.

Carter, the team’s starting shortstop, was filling in for ace pitcher Lane Barron, who is attending a national science fair in New Mexico. She pitched a six-hitter to get the win. Carter hadn’t pitched since middle school.

Rae Barron and Richardson had two hits each for Bangor while Raymond had three for Edward Little and Erin Cowie had two. Leah Thibodeau pitched well in defeat, tossing an eight-hitter.

What’s next: Bangor is at Hampden Academy on Monday at 4:15 p.m. while Edward Little is home to Brewer on Friday at 4 p.m.