This Easter Sunday I had a lot to be thankful for — especially the EMTs and police officers for the city of Bangor, rescue workers at the race, the nurses and family watching the Kenduskeag after Six Mile Falls, and the canoeist who jumped into the water to help my son.

Recap: Shortly after Six Mile Falls my nephew’s canoe was wrapped around a rock and my 16-year-old son’s leg was pinched between the bottom of the canoe and a bar. He was screaming as the water was running fast. A canoeist, as my son describes, “dove into the water like Baywatch” and ripped the bar off trapping my son’s leg, then swam him to safety. On the shoreline were retired nurses who comforted my son, got dry clothes for my other son and nephew, and drove them on a side-by-side to the road where the EMTs took him to the hospital. An officer was very helpful in communicating information to my wife and it seems his family was on the shoreline.

Thankfully X-rays were negative. I was in a canoe well ahead of my son at Shopping Carts and my sister and rescue worker said we had to pull out as my son was being transported to the hospital.





With all the bad news I would like to sincerely thank all the above people. It proves there are a lot of good-hearted people and I thank all of them.

Paul Fecteau

Gray