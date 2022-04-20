Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s to low 50s from north to south, with a chance for showers in the north and sunny skies in the south. It’s an improvement from Tuesday’s spring storm that left more than 30,000 people without power early in the day. See what else in store this week on our weather page. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Due to the Patriot’s Day holiday on Monday, COVID-19 cases from the weekend will be reported by 9:30 a.m. on today. Check out our tracker for more information.

The Bangor Community Connector will continue to require mask wearing on its buses, despite the federal mandate being dropped on Monday.





However, the Greater Portland METRO, South Portland’s bus service, Biddeford-Saco-Old Orchard Beach Transit, Portland’s Regional Transportation Program and the Casco Bay Lines ferry service will be dropping their mandates on Wednesday.

Moderna has announced that it is working on creating an updated COVID-19 vaccine for the fall that will combine protection from the original coronavirus strain with updated protections.

A study on long COVID showed that the feces of a person may contain the virus for far longer than expected, offering some insights into the virus’ long-term impacts.

This couple’s hopes for a Portland apartment were dashed when a twist emerged: a bidding war ensued.

The spending plan driven by a wave of pandemic relief is the biggest-ticket item facing lawmakers in 2022. Here’s guide to the $850 relief checks.

More from the Legislature:

Tribal-rights deal allowing sports betting at Bangor casino clears Maine Senate

Janet Mills signs bill to investigate sexual assault in Maine National Guard

Bill to expand Maine’s Good Samaritan law sent to Janet Mills

Democratic split threatens to kill Janet Mills’ utility accountability proposal

This weekend and next, Maineiac Manor will offer a special slasher movie-themed haunted experience, as part of the annual Bangor Comic and Toy Con.

“We have open land, but no longer have farming there, which is what makes it a good place for solar.”

A weekend crash at a Westbrook housing complex highlights the growing problem of driving under the influence in Maine and the potential consequences.

In the fight to reduce the amount of plastic in the ocean, an unlikely new combatant has been enlisted: fungi.

A rebate would reimburse up to 50 percent of costs to purchase internet hardware, such as modems and routers, not exceeding $300.

Canada lynx have a special place on Maine’s outdoor landscape. But many Mainers have never seen one.

ALSO: Watch animals live, with these Maine wildlife webcams

In other Maine news …

With just 10 residents voting, Enfield rejects measure to allow weed stores

4 injured in Livermore head-on crash

See the full list of Maine finishers in the 2022 Boston Marathon

Bowdoin College’s president will step down next summer

45-year-old accused of marching man across Auburn at gunpoint

Westbrook mother to serve 2 years for assaulting 4-year-old

Former Mainer sets snowboarding world record at Sugarloaf

Janet Mills signs bill to boost Maine’s aerospace industry

Suspended Waterville doctor allegedly issued vaccine exemptions for more than 100 frontline workers

1 seriously injured in Brewer crash