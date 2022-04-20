Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s to low 50s from north to south, with a chance for showers in the north and sunny skies in the south. It’s an improvement from Tuesday’s spring storm that left more than 30,000 people without power early in the day. See what else in store this week on our weather page. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Due to the Patriot’s Day holiday on Monday, COVID-19 cases from the weekend will be reported by 9:30 a.m. on today. Check out our tracker for more information.
The Bangor Community Connector will continue to require mask wearing on its buses, despite the federal mandate being dropped on Monday.
However, the Greater Portland METRO, South Portland’s bus service, Biddeford-Saco-Old Orchard Beach Transit, Portland’s Regional Transportation Program and the Casco Bay Lines ferry service will be dropping their mandates on Wednesday.
Moderna has announced that it is working on creating an updated COVID-19 vaccine for the fall that will combine protection from the original coronavirus strain with updated protections.
A study on long COVID showed that the feces of a person may contain the virus for far longer than expected, offering some insights into the virus’ long-term impacts.
The 1st apartment bidding wars come to southern Maine
This couple’s hopes for a Portland apartment were dashed when a twist emerged: a bidding war ensued.
Maine Legislature sends spending bill featuring $850 relief checks to Janet Mills’ desk
The spending plan driven by a wave of pandemic relief is the biggest-ticket item facing lawmakers in 2022. Here’s guide to the $850 relief checks.
Tribal-rights deal allowing sports betting at Bangor casino clears Maine Senate
Janet Mills signs bill to investigate sexual assault in Maine National Guard
Bill to expand Maine’s Good Samaritan law sent to Janet Mills
Democratic split threatens to kill Janet Mills’ utility accountability proposal
These Bangor horror lovers have set up a haunted house in the Bangor Mall
This weekend and next, Maineiac Manor will offer a special slasher movie-themed haunted experience, as part of the annual Bangor Comic and Toy Con.
Brewer has approved 5 solar projects even as they grow more controversial
“We have open land, but no longer have farming there, which is what makes it a good place for solar.”
Maine has an OUI problem
A weekend crash at a Westbrook housing complex highlights the growing problem of driving under the influence in Maine and the potential consequences.
Mushroom buoys could be contender in fight to reduce ocean plastics
In the fight to reduce the amount of plastic in the ocean, an unlikely new combatant has been enlisted: fungi.
Piscataquis County program could connect rural residents to internet
A rebate would reimburse up to 50 percent of costs to purchase internet hardware, such as modems and routers, not exceeding $300.
Watch these videos to hear the eerie cries of Maine lynx
Canada lynx have a special place on Maine’s outdoor landscape. But many Mainers have never seen one.
ALSO: Watch animals live, with these Maine wildlife webcams
With just 10 residents voting, Enfield rejects measure to allow weed stores
4 injured in Livermore head-on crash
See the full list of Maine finishers in the 2022 Boston Marathon
Bowdoin College’s president will step down next summer
45-year-old accused of marching man across Auburn at gunpoint
Westbrook mother to serve 2 years for assaulting 4-year-old
Former Mainer sets snowboarding world record at Sugarloaf
Janet Mills signs bill to boost Maine’s aerospace industry
Suspended Waterville doctor allegedly issued vaccine exemptions for more than 100 frontline workers