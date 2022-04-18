Arianna DeJesús, far right, sits with her friends Aaliyah Camire, far left, and Faith Sillat, center. DeJesús said as a young Black woman, she and other students of color have faced hair discrimination in Bangor schools. Credit: Courtesy of Arianna DeJesús

It is very fortunate that the Bangor School Department has all the proper policies and procedures in place on paper regarding racial equity.

What is unfortunate, however, is they do not seem to have been implemented. It would appear that staff and personnel lack training. Also, they need to listen to the students.

This has been an unresolved problem since the first black family came to Dow Air Force Base, and this was more than 60 years ago. This is not the Deep South.

Enough is enough.

Nancy E. Wasson

Orland

 