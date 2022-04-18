Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

It is very fortunate that the Bangor School Department has all the proper policies and procedures in place on paper regarding racial equity.

What is unfortunate, however, is they do not seem to have been implemented. It would appear that staff and personnel lack training. Also, they need to listen to the students.

This has been an unresolved problem since the first black family came to Dow Air Force Base, and this was more than 60 years ago. This is not the Deep South.





Enough is enough.

Nancy E. Wasson

Orland