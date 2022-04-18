WESTBROOK — A Sanford woman has been charged with OUI and drug possession after police say she crashed her car into a Westbrook apartment building last week.

The crash happened at the Westbrook Inn around 1:35 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Cumberland Street and Warren Avenue, right off the rotary.

Claire Boynton, 28, didn’t stop at the intersection with Cumberland Street, leading her to drive onto the median, take out a stop sign and drive into the front porch of the Westbrook Inn, authorities said.





About 20 people were inside at the time of the crash and are now displaced due the extensive damage caused to the building.

Boynton was charged with OUI and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, officials said.

The Red Cross is arranging short-term housing for the residents until the building can be repaired.